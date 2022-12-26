Jharkhand research body to study changes in natural tusker corridors

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: With an objective to understand the rising man-animal conflict in Jharkhand, the Tribal Research Institute (TRI) will conduct a study on the pattern of the changes in natural corridors of wild tuskers and factors leading to it.

According to TRI officials, the study is being conducted as the tribal community is the most affected due to man-animal conflict, which has claimed as many as 55 lives during the last one year.

“Due to industrialization, urbanization and progress in agricultural activities, the natural corridor of the elephants has been encroached due to which they had to change their original route further leading to man-animal conflict. Therefore, a study is being conducted to study the pattern of changes in the natural corridor of elephants in Jharkhand so that corrective measures could be taken,” said TRI Director Ranendra Kumar.

Elephant corridors are linear, narrow, natural habitat passages that allow elephants to move between secure habitats without being disturbed by humans. The area from Saranda forests in West Singhbhum upto Dalma forests in East Singnhum is known as elephant zone in Jharkhand.

Jharkhand has been a hotspot for elephants in north India. But, in the last decade, the surge of unregulated and illegal mining and a spree of infrastructure development, have posed new challenges to the free movement of elephants. Moreover, the coal mining projects has largely affected the natural corridor of elephants as they create gaps in forest areas which compels the wild tuskers to move further towards human settlements increasing the possibility of man-animal conflict.

According to the TRI director, to avert increasing man-animal conflict, the state government has directed district administrations to impose prohibitory orders in case a herd of elephant is spotted in any particular area so that the unruly crowd may be prevented from getting nearer to the tuskers.

