Home Nation

Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab taken to CBI forensic office for voice sample collection

The forensic experts will then match the voice sample with the newly procured audio clip to make fresh breakthroughs in the case.

Published: 26th December 2022 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2022 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused to have murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to the Mehrauli forest area. (Photo | PTI)

Aaftab Amin Poonawala (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a major breakthrough, the investigators have recovered an audio clip of Aaftab Amin Poonawalla and Shraddha Walkar arguing, sources said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Aaftab has been taken to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) forensic office in Lodhi colony to collect voice sample.

The forensic experts will then match the voice sample with the newly procured audio clip to make fresh breakthroughs in the case.

According to the sources, in the audio clip, the duo can be heard fighting and Aaftab can be heard abusing.

Further details are awaited.

On Friday, Saket court had extended the judicial custody of Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, by another 14 days.

The court also approved Delhi Police's request to obtain his voice sample in connection with the probe.

On December 22, the Delhi Police filed a request at the court seeking permission to record Poonawala's voice since he is accused of killing Shraddha Walkar.

Shraddha and Aaftab met through the dating app 'Bumble' in 2018. They came to Delhi on May 8 before shifting to Chattarpur area on May 15.

Aaftab allegedly killed Shraddha on May 18, chopped her body into 35 pieces and dumped them at various places over a period of 18 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharddha Walkar murder CBI Aaftab Amin Poonawalla
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp