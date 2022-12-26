Transport ministry to keep track of highway bridges’ health online

Home Nation

The ministry’s response was in response to queries about measures to ensure the maintenance and upkeep of old road infrastructure including bridges on NHs.

NEW DELHI: The ministry of road transport and highways will develop an online platform — Bridge Management System (BMS) to monitor the ‘health’ of all bridges on the national highways (NHs) for which it has engaged a consultant.

During the recently concluded Parliament session, the ministry informed the Lok Sabha that inspection of the overpasses are principally carried out by the Mobile Bridge Inspection Unit for close access to different critical components and had roped in the consultant to set up an online monitoring platform for them.

The ministry’s response was in response to queries about measures to ensure the maintenance and upkeep of old road infrastructure including bridges on NHs. Nitin Gadkari, minister of road transport and highways, stated in the House that repair, rehabilitation or reconstruction of existing NHs including old and distressed bridges are taken up annually.

According to the officials, the ministry has simultaneously launched initiatives to decide remedial measures for repair and re-strengthening of ‘severely’ damaged and precarious bridges across states for which it has set a three-month deadline.

Before deciding on curative action, the ministry will undertake a survey to identify bridges which are in dire need of repair. Road links, which are more than 50 years old, will be inspected immediately to assess the damage irrespective of their condition.   

According to the statement of the minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari given in Lok Sabha in 2017, there are more than 1.62 lakh bridges and culverts on the national highways.

