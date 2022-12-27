Constitution sole guide of govt, PM made it clear from beginning: Rijiju

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Slamming opposition members for accusing PM Narendra Modi-led government for attempting to delegitimise and undermine the authority of the judiciary, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that ever since PM Modi has become the Prime Minister he has maintained that our Constitution is our sacred book and our country will only be governed by the Constitution.

“There are times when you get to hear that there is tension or conflict between the judiciary. There are times when we also get to hear that the Centre is trying to delegitimise the authority of the judiciary. Political statements are made. Three days ago, chief of a political party questioned us and even media tries to create a rift by adding masala so that their news is successful.

Although they (news channels) do not intend to cause any harm to us but to make their show successful. Ever since PM Modi has become the Prime Minister, he said that our Constitution is our sacred book and our country will only be governed by the Constitution. If someone is trying to hamper the procedure then the common man will have to think as to who is trying to do this,” Rijiju said.

Speaking at the 16th National Conference organised by Akhil Bhartiya Adhivakta Parishad on the topic “New challenges and opportunities in front of Indian judicial system,” the Law Minister said, “Some years ago some steps were taken by the people who were incharge of the government, there were detailed discussions that there should be “committed judiciary” for the government.

Whoever becomes judge should only work for the Govt but we think that judge should be not be committed towards the government but towards the country. For us committed judiciary means committed judiciary for the country but for some people committed judiciary means committed for their party. There is a difference and then they accuse us of delegitimising the judiciary.

