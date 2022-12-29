Idea of India under attack: Kharge 

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stepping up his attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that the fundamentals of India are being attacked and the society is being ‘divided by hate’.

Speaking to party leaders and workers at the 138th foundation day of the Congress at the AICC headquarters in Delhi, Kharge said people are being hit by inflation and unemployment but the government is not concerned.

“The fundamentals of India are being continuously attacked. The society is being divided by hate, people are hit by price rise and unemployment but the government is least bothered,” he said. Kharge also hoisted the party flag in the presence of former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and other senior leaders. Speaking about the party’s journey, he said India emerged as a modern nation due to Congress’ faith in the Constitution and its inclusive ideology.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his mother

Sonia Gandhi at party’s 138th Foundation Day function in

New Delhi on Wednesday | parveen Negi

“Around the time of India’s Independence, many other countries also became independent. But in many countries dictatorship took the reins of power. India not only became a successful and strong democracy, but in a few decades, we became a superpower in several fields,” he said.

He added that the Congress passed the Karachi resolution during the Independence movement and prepared a blueprint for development in independent India by forming a planning committee.

“Because of the preparation, when our nation became independent, it did not disintegrate but kept on moving forward with strength,” he said.

“Nehru made five out of 14 ministers from non-Congress parties in his first cabinet. This shows a principle of taking everyone along,” he added. Kharge elaborated that the Congress resolves to protect India’s borders, social fabric and rights of all citizens, promoting education, scientific thinking, and education and employment for the people.

“Under the UPA government, initiatives like RTI, RTE, Food Security Act, MGNREGA have benefited India,” he said. Urging people to take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Kharge also said that to make the party inclusive, Congress has to involve youth, women, marginalised sections and intellectuals. “The yatra has shown that Congress ideology is finding huge support among people. This has created panic among our opponents,” he added.

NEW DELHI: Stepping up his attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that the fundamentals of India are being attacked and the society is being ‘divided by hate’. Speaking to party leaders and workers at the 138th foundation day of the Congress at the AICC headquarters in Delhi, Kharge said people are being hit by inflation and unemployment but the government is not concerned. “The fundamentals of India are being continuously attacked. The society is being divided by hate, people are hit by price rise and unemployment but the government is least bothered,” he said. Kharge also hoisted the party flag in the presence of former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and other senior leaders. Speaking about the party’s journey, he said India emerged as a modern nation due to Congress’ faith in the Constitution and its inclusive ideology. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his mother Sonia Gandhi at party’s 138th Foundation Day function in New Delhi on Wednesday | parveen Negi “Around the time of India’s Independence, many other countries also became independent. But in many countries dictatorship took the reins of power. India not only became a successful and strong democracy, but in a few decades, we became a superpower in several fields,” he said. He added that the Congress passed the Karachi resolution during the Independence movement and prepared a blueprint for development in independent India by forming a planning committee. “Because of the preparation, when our nation became independent, it did not disintegrate but kept on moving forward with strength,” he said. “Nehru made five out of 14 ministers from non-Congress parties in his first cabinet. This shows a principle of taking everyone along,” he added. Kharge elaborated that the Congress resolves to protect India’s borders, social fabric and rights of all citizens, promoting education, scientific thinking, and education and employment for the people. “Under the UPA government, initiatives like RTI, RTE, Food Security Act, MGNREGA have benefited India,” he said. Urging people to take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Kharge also said that to make the party inclusive, Congress has to involve youth, women, marginalised sections and intellectuals. “The yatra has shown that Congress ideology is finding huge support among people. This has created panic among our opponents,” he added.