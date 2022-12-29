Home Nation

Will complain to Shah on frivolous remarks of K’taka leaders: Fadnavis

The demand for making Mumbai as UT is like rubbing salt over the wounds of Maharashtra and the Marathi people living on the Karnataka border, said Pawar.

Published: 29th December 2022 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Fadnavis

Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  In the escalating showdown over the boundary row, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned Karnataka leaders for making frivolous claims over Mumbai and for making Mumbai the Union Territory.

He said Mumbai belongs to Maharashtra only, and that no one can lay one’s claim over it. He said the state government will complain against Karnataka leaders to Home Minister Amit Shah for their frivolous statements.

While speaking in the state assembly in Nagpur, Fadnavis said the Maharashtra House passed a resolution demanding 865 Marathi-speaking villages of Karnataka, which is in tandem with the case pending in the Supreme Court.

He said the claim by the Karnataka minister, MLAs and the state Congress chief violated the agreement made with Karnataka CM Basvaraj Bommai. “Their claim over Mumbai is completely wrong. We will not tolerate such a claim. We condemn such acts of Karnataka leaders. The violations of the agreement finalized before the Home Minister is not good for the bilateral relationship of the two states. We will convey the message in strong words to them,” said Deputy chief minister .

Leader of the Opposition Ajit Pawar said the Karnataka CM was making anti-Maharashtra statements. “We are not strong, therefore, they are issuing such statements and hurting our sentiments,” he said.
The demand for making Mumbai as UT is like rubbing salt over the wounds of Maharashtra and the Marathi people living on the Karnataka border, said Pawar. “The sentiments of Maharashtra should be conveyed to the Union Home Minister,” he said.

Bommai’s anti-Maha statement, says Pawar 
Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai was making anti-Maharashtra statements. The demand for making Mumbai as UT is like rubbing salt over the wounds of Maharashtra and the Marathi people living on the Karnataka border, said Pawar 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
showdown Fadnavis Karnataka leaders Mumbai
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp