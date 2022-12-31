Mastermind behind Bihar hooch tragedy nabbed in Delhi

By Express News Service

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested a man who was the most wanted accused in the Bihar spurious liquor tragedy incident that claimed the lives of around 80 people.

The accused, identified as Ram Babu Mahto, was nabbed by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police from the Dwarka area of the city.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said information was received and developed by the Inter-State Cell, Crime Branch, Chankyapuri, Delhi that one Ram Babu Mahto, wanted in the cases related to spurious liquor tragedy in Bihar, may be hiding somewhere in Delhi.

"Bihar Police was contacted and it was established that accused Ram Babu Mahto is one of the most wanted. He was one of the key players in the entire episode where several people lost their lives," the Special CP said. When Bihar Police were searching for him, he shifted his locations and absconded from Bihar.

Subsequently, a police team was constituted which began collecting specific inputs and traced the accused's location to Dwarka. A raid was conducted and accused Mahto was arrested. "Appropriate legal action is being taken and information about the arrest of the accused has been shared with Bihar Police for further action," the senior official added.

