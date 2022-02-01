STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will probe Marichjhapi incident when BJP comes to power: Suvendu Adhikari

The CPI(M), however, claimed that the saffron camp was "concocting history" and no such incident ever took place.

Published: 01st February 2022 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said if the BJP forms government in West Bengal, it will set up an inquiry commission to probe the "massacre" in Marichjhapi over four decades ago.

As part of the West Bengal BJP's a call for 'Marichjhapi Abhijan', its members visited the tiny island of Marichjhapi close to the Sunderbans on Monday to pay tribute to people who were killed allegedly in a police action in 1979 while trying to settle in the state, having fled Bangladesh during the Liberation War.

Interacting with reporters after a rally in Nadia district to protest the alleged Marichjhapi killings during the Left Front rule, Adhikari accused the Trinamool Congress government of "doing nothing to unearth the brutal attack on the innocent Hindu refugee Bengalis".

"Contrary to her promise, Mamata Banerjee did nothing to give justice to the martyrs in Marichjhapi who suffered inhuman oppression for resisting the bid of the CPI(M)-led government to evict them and deport back to Bangladesh.

"No inquiry commission has been formed by the Trinamool Congress government which came to power in 2011," he said, adding, "When the BJP comes to power in Bengal, we will form an inquiry panel to probe the Marichjhapi massacre."

Meanwhile, the BJP Scheduled Tribes Cell took out a rally in Marichjhapi where the party's state General Secretary Agnimtra Paul was present.

The CPI(M), however, claimed that the saffron camp was "concocting history" and no such incident ever took place.

CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty alleged that the BJP was attempting to "distort history by flagging an issue which is nothing but a bunch of concocted lies".

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the BJP was trying to "win over the backward castes by harping on an old issue."

"Why has BJP become vocal on Marichjhapi all of a sudden?" he asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suvendu Adhikari BJP Marichjhapi Abhijan
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp