STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nothing for middle class, poor in Union Budget: Rahul Gandhi

As the two sides exchanged barbs, the opposition party also hit out at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, accusing her of insulting the people of Uttar Pradesh with her remarks.

Published: 02nd February 2022 12:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 12:15 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File photo| PTI)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that the government had delivered a "zero-sum budget" that has nothing for the middle class, farmers and the poor, drawing a derisive response from Union ministers who suggested that the opposition leader had not understood the "futuristic" measures.

As the two sides exchanged barbs, the opposition party also hit out at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, accusing her of insulting the people of Uttar Pradesh with her remarks and demanding that she apologise to them.

"There is despair all around our country, our youth have no future and once again the Modi govt's budget completely ignores this painful reality. #Budget2022," Gandhi said in a post on Instagram.

"M0di G0vernment's Zer0 Sum Budget! Nothing for - Salaried class, Middle class, the poor and deprived, Youth, Farmers and MSMEs (sic)," he said on Twitter.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, who is also an MP from Uttar Pradesh, said "probably, Rahul Gandhi did not understand the budget, which is futuristic".

Reacting to Chaudhary's remarks on Rahul Gandhi, Finance Minister Sitharaman said, "I think he (Chaudhary) has given that typical UP-type of an answer which is good enough for an MP who ran away from UP."

"I wish as the leader of the oldest political party, Rahul Gandhi should understand what is being said," the finance minister said, adding that he should do something in the Congress-ruled states first before commenting on the BJP government.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also hit out at Rahul Gandhi saying he has a negative attitude towards everything this government does. "Rahul Gandhi has a problem with mathematics, he will look at everything which has a sum of zero," Goyal said.

Later reacting to Sitharaman's remarks, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Twitter, "You did not put anything for UP in the bag of Budget. but what was the need to insult people of UP in this manner?'' "Understand, the people of UP are proud to be 'UP-type'. We are proud of the language, dialect, culture and history of UP," the Congress general secretary in-charge UP said in a tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag "UP Mera Abhiman (UP my pride)".

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala accused the finance minister of insulting the people of Uttar Pradesh with her "UP-type" remark that made light of them.

"Nirmala Sitharaman has insulted the 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh and made fun of them with her 'typical UP-type' comment. This is a big insult to the 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh. Modi ji and Nirmala Sitharaman should immediately apologise to the people of Uttar Pradesh," Surjewala told reporters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Congrss Union Budget 2022 Budget 2022 Zero-Sum Budget Nirmala Sitharaman PM Modi
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp