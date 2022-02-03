STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Allahabad HC asks CBI to verify Anand Giri's arrest in Australia

It is alleged that he remained in police custody and was subsequently released and returned to India safely. The court also directed the CBI counsel to file an affidavit after verifying this fact.

By IANS

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) counsel to verify the fact whether Anand Giri, one of the accused in the alleged suicide case of Mahant Narendra Giri, had visited Australia in May 2019 and whether he was arrested there in a molestation case.

It is alleged that he remained in police custody and was subsequently released and returned to India safely. The court also directed the CBI counsel to file an affidavit after verifying this fact.

Justice Rajiv Gupta passed this order when, during the hearing a bail application filed by Anand Giri, his counsel stated before the court that Anand Giri has no criminal history.

However, in para- 16.7 of the charge sheet filed by the CBI, it was clearly stated that in May 2019 Anand Giri had visited Australia and was arrested in molestation case, for which, he remained in police custody and was subsequently released and returned to India safely.

Anand Giri has been in jail since September 22, 2021 in connection with the suicide of his guru Mahant Narendra Giri, the former chief of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad.

In the bail application, it has been stated that the applicant has been falsely implicated in this case. According to the application, the alleged suicide note is not in the handwriting of Narendra Giri.

