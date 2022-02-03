STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arunachal Pradesh reports 237 fresh COVID-19 cases, two new fatalities

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 62,893 after 237 more people tested positive for the infection, while two new fatalities pushed the death toll to 290, a senior health official said on Thursday.

A 61-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man, both from the Capital Complex Region, died at the Dedicated Covid Hospital at Chimpu, near here, on Tuesday due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome with Covid Pneumonia, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The state currently has 2,375 active COVID-19 cases, while 60,228 people have recuperated from the disease thus far in the state, including 357 on Wednesday, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state marginally improved to 95.76 per cent from 95.55 per cent the previous day, he said.

Of the 237 new cases, 56 were registered in the Capital Complex Region, 46 in Lower Subansiri, 19 in East Siang, 17 in Namsai and 15 in West Kameng district.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 810, followed by Lower Subansiri at 263, West Kameng (146), Papumpare (128) and East Siang at 112 cases.

A total of 12,42,947 samples have been tested for the infection in the state so far, including 2,206 on Wednesday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity ratio dipped to 10.74 per cent from 13.07 per cent the previous day.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 15,83,073 people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines so far.

At least 50,303 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated and 17,475 senior citizens have received the booster jab.

Meanwhile, The Arunachal Pradesh government has extended COVID-19 restrictions in the state till February 14 with certain modifications, one of which is permission for vaccinated teenagers to attend physical classes in schools.

