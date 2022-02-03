STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gulf widening between ‘two Indias’, warns Rahul

He said there are two competing visions of India. One is a union of languages, states, and culture. The other is the idea of a king, a ruler.

Published: 03rd February 2022 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 08:46 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Former Congress president and Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday that India has reached a dangerous place under the Modi government, whose policies have led to alienation of people and undermining of institutions on one hand, and coming together of China and Pakistan. 

Speaking on the motion of thanks to President’s address to the joint session of Parliament, he said, “The RSS and BJP are weakening foundation of our country, links between our people, our languages.” Today, India is weaker than before. 

Gandhi alleged the instruments of conversation between states and people are being attacked. Tamil Nadu is removed from the decision making with its demand for decision on NEET being ignored, he said. “Farmers of Punjab can sit on dharna for one year, but you say you can die but we won’t listen to you.” 

He said there are two competing visions of India. One is a union of languages, states, and culture. The other is the idea of a king, a ruler. “We had smashed it. But now the king is back, centralising all power. What is happening as a result is that it has alienated people. I advise you to stop. It is very dangerous. It shows lack of understanding about India,” he said, and added that India cannot be ruled by a stick from the Centre.  

All institutions including the judiciary and election commission are compromised, he said. “When the PM personally goes to Israel and comes back and deploys Pegasus on the people of India, it is sure to destroy the country,” he said. The poor youth of the country do not have jobs, but the President’s address did not have a single word about jobs. He said that in 2021, three crore jobs were lost. He claimed that under the UPA government, as many as 27 crore people were lifted out of poverty in 10 years. But, this government has pushed 23 crore back in poverty in the last seven years, Gandhi alleged. 

