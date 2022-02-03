STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab and Haryana High Court stays Haryana’s 75 per cent quota in private jobs

The order has come as a relief for companies in the state which feel that the law would have a bearing on their future business operations and investments.

Published: 03rd February 2022 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 08:02 AM

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Harpreet Bajwa | ENS
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The Punjab and Haryana High Court granted an interim stay on the Haryana government order of 75 per cent reservation in private sector. The order was passed by a division bench of Justices Ajay Tewari and Pankaj Jain on a petition filed by the Faridabad Industries Association and other associations from Haryana.

Earlier, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government had ordered that 75 per cent of private jobs in the state be reserved for people from Haryana.  The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act,  which came into effect on January 15, provides for 75 per cent reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the northern state.

In Karnal, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said his government will fight the case strongly. “The high court has granted stay, but we will fight the case strongly,” he said. The high court has granted an interim stay, Additional Advocate General Jagbir Singh Malik said, adding that the government would file a Special Leave Petition against the order before the Supreme Court.

“When industries are getting various benefits, including plots on concessional rates, then why should our youth not get benefits in employment? Earlier, 900 industrial units had given their consent in favour of the 75 per cent reservation.’’

Tushar Sharma, the counsel for IMT Manesar Association and Manesar Industrial Welfare Association, said the Act was unconstitutional, discriminatory and violative of fundamental rights. ‘‘The court admitted our petition. Seven to eight petitions had been filed challenging the Act.’’ 

