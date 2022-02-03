In a first, Assam to hold leopard census amid shrinking habitat of big cat

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Guwahati was a leopard country but that is now endangered.

The city fringes are witnessing increasing leopard-human friction, thanks to rapid infrastructure development.

Considering how important this big cat is and conceding that development is unstoppable, the Assam forest department is racking its brains for a solution.

Through a first-of-its kind leopard census in the state, it is trying to address the problem. It will map the leopard’s habitat and establish standards to be followed for infrastructure development.

The leopard habitat has got reduced significantly over the past few decades due to encroachment vis-à-vis infrastructure development.

Following his posting in North Kamrup Forest Division and observation that human-leopard conflicts are too common, Divisional Forest Officer Sunnydeo Choudhary hit upon the idea of a census.

“The leopards live in fringe areas of forests and they often raid human settlements for food. I wanted to map their population, exact habitat and routes of movement, so it helps us to plan better,” Choudhary told The New Indian Express.

“Once we have a fair idea about all these, we can tell the government how it should plan infrastructure projects. With every infrastructure project, the leopard habitat in non-forest areas gets reduced. So if we don’t guide the government, the problem will remain,” he added.

The Indian Forest Service officer said the scientific approach would give the exact picture. Till today, nobody knows the leopard population in North Guwahati as no study was ever conducted, he said.

The preliminary census – preparation of maps, field visits, sign survey etc – has started. The census will be based on camera traps for 24 weeks. Data from each camera will be collected every seven days. Fifty cameras will be installed in Sila Reserve Forest, Changsari, NIPER, AIIMS etc, surrounding Amingaon.

“A week-long execution programme, entailing the verification of camera traps, study of maps, in-depth discussion with senior forest officials, volunteer participation plan, field survey and target location selection are preceding the camera traps which will begin on February 7 after the layout of the detailed plan,” Choudhary said.

Well-known wildlife conservationist Kaushik Barua hailed the move.

“Leopards have been the most neglected of the greater cats in Assam. The census will help understand their habitat and occupancy area leading to better management in an area which is a mosaic of suburban, rural and forest areas,” he said.