Lucknow Diary

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

More community kitchens in the offing

The success of ‘Mayor Anusuiya Rasoi’ (community kitchen) in a few localities of Lucknow has encouraged the authorities to reach out to the needy in 10 new locations across the city. The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) currently caters to around 500 needy people in and around the Alambagh area daily through its kitchen facility. The civic body has estimated that it will be able to cater to 5,000 people by providing them healthy diet daily after the expansion of community kitchen. LMC plans to set up stalls near hospitals, railway stations, and bus and auto stands this month. Through the facility, the civic body feeds poor, labourers and attendants of patients at Rs 10 per meal.

PM replies to girl’s postcard during radio programme

A postcard sent to PM Narendra Modi by a Prayagraj school girl found mention in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on the last Sunday of January — his first episode this year. Reacting to over a crore post-cards received from children, the PM said that they provided a glimpse of the outlook of present generation for the country’s future. The PM specifically mentioned Navya Verma, a class VIII student of Patanjali Rishikul, Prayagraj as she had written: “I have a dream for India where all citizens will lead honourable and peaceful lives, farmers will be prosperous and the country will be corruption-free.” The PM responded by saying, “Your dream for the country is admirable and the nation is treading in that direction. All citizens, especially youngsters, should come forward to make our country corruption-free.”

Drug institute’s bone health drug headed for US

CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute’s osteoporosis drug launched in 2015 will be the first from the institute to be used by patients in the US. CDRI has given licence of its patented drug Caviunin Scaffold to the Boston-based Aveta Biomics – a leader in developing next generation of botanical drugs. Caviunin Scaffold has broad applications for bone health that includes its efficacy in treating osteoporosis, fracture healing, osteoarthritis and other endocrinological conditions. “The drug has a targeted action that prevents bone breakdown (bone resorption), stimulates new bone formation and reduces bone clinical markers,” said principal scientist Ritu Trivedi.

New entrance to Kashi likely to open before polls

Now on, all pilgrims will be able to access the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham in the same way from Ganga Dwar which PM Modi had used to enter the shrine after inaugurating it on December 13. The path will be opened by February 15 following its completion before polls. This entrance to the Dham, directly leading from the Ganga, was under construction when the expanded shrine was opened by the PM. Ganga Dwar will be opened three weeks before polls in Kashi on March 7. The Ganga Dwar near Manikarnika Ghat is nearing completion and divisional commissioner Deepak Agrawal is hopeful of opening it by February 10.

Namita bajpai

Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh namita.bajpai@newindianexpress.com