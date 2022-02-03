STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra: Police constable dies after collapsing during morning parade

Published: 03rd February 2022 09:38 AM

By PTI

THANE: A 27-year-old constable attached to the Thane police commissionerate collapsed and died during a routine parade here on Thursday morning, an official said.

"More was rushed to the Thane civil hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The cause of his death is yet to be known and his body has been sent for a post-mortem," the official said. Personnel of the Thane Nagar police station are carrying out an investigation, he added.

