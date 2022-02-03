STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Polls to 108 municipalities in Bengal on February 27

The notification, however, did not mention the date of vote counting, which, State Election Commissioner Saurav Das said, will be declared later.

Published: 03rd February 2022 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

EVM

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Polls to 108 municipalities of West Bengal will be held on February 27, the State Election Commission (SEC) said in its notification on Thursday, setting the stage for yet another contest for the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP, nine months after the assembly polls.

The notification, however, did not mention the date of vote counting, which, State Election Commissioner Saurav Das said, will be declared later.

Barring ward number 29 of South Dum Dum Municipality, the polling for which has been put on hold by the high court, 108 civic bodies in Bengal, spread across 21 districts, will be going to polls on February 27.

The SEC will be holding a meeting with district magistrates and superintendents of police later in the day to take stock of security arrangements and poll preparations.

"We will issue a separate notification to announce the date of counting. The entire polling process has to be completed by March 8. Starting today, the Model Code of Conduct comes into force. The last date of filing nomination is February 9," Das said, addressing a press conference.

Four other municipal corporations -- Siliguri, Chandannagar, Bidhannagar and Asansol, are scheduled to go to polls on February 12.

Counting of votes for the four civic bodies are set to be held on February 14.

On Wednesday, opposition parties had urged the SEC to count votes of February 12 elections simultaneously with that of polls to 108 municipalities.

Elections to Kolkata Municipal Corporation, along with 112 other civic bodies, were due in April-May 2020.

The exercise was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The TMC in December scored a hat-trick by retaining the KMC board for the third consecutive time.

Last year, the TMC stormed to power in the state, bagging 213 of the 294 assembly seats.

The BJP, despite its high-pitched campaign, managed to bag only 77 seats.

The TMC had swept most of the south Bengal districts, and the BJP did well in the northern districts.

Civic polls in Bengal will pave the way for another fight between the TMC and the BJP and go on to show if the two parties have been able to hold on to their ground after the assembly polls in this politically volatile state.

For the CPI(M)-led Left Front, the battle is to retain its main opposition status in most civic bodies.

The TMC had bagged majority of the municipalities in 2015.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
State Election Commission Trinamool BJP Bengal Civic Body Polls
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp