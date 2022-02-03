STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul thinks he is king of India: Rijiju's dig at Congress MP

Continuing the attack on the former Congress President for alleging that the BJP government had created two Indias, Rijiju took a dig at Gandhi's frequent foreign visits.

Published: 03rd February 2022 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

The Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday hit out at Rahul Gandhi, claiming that the Congress leader earlier used to behave like 'Yuvraj' and now thinks he is the 'King' of India.

"Two Indias are: 1. People enjoy high-class society life, attend rave parties, frequent vacation trip to foreign destinations and enjoy very colourful life. 2. People live simple life in India, remain with the needy people all the time, think Indian and follow Indian traditions," the Law Minister said on Twitter.

Participating in the discussion in the Lok Sabha over the Motion of Thanks on President's Address, Gandhi had said the Centre had created two Indias -- one for the rich and other for the poor.

He had also said the BJP government's vision for the country was more of a "king, who uses a stick to rule" and not of "negotiation and conversation".

Kiren Rijiju Rahul Gandhi Congress BJP
