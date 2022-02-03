STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Vote for AAP this time for sake of Goa's future: Kejriwal urges supporters of other parties

Elections to all 40 Assembly seats in Goa are scheduled on February 14 and results will be declared on March 10.

Published: 03rd February 2022 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday made a strong pitch to the supporters and workers of other political parties, including the BJP and the Congress, to vote for the AAP in the upcoming Goa Assembly polls for the sake of their own future as well as that of the coastal state.

He said they can vote for the AAP without having to change their party affiliation.

Elections to all 40 Assembly seats in Goa are scheduled on February 14 and results will be declared on March 10.

The AAP is contesting all the Assembly seats in the state.

"I am here to address those people who are supporters and voters of BJP, Congress or any other political party. I am not asking them to join AAP. You can remain in your party, but for your own sake, future of Goa and future of your family, vote for AAP this time," he said while talking to reporters.

Kejriwal said that the BJP has been in power in Goa since the last 15 years, but it has not done anything for the state.

"This time, vote for AAP and you will see a change in the state," he said.

Congress has ruled Goa for several years, but it has been turned into a "cadre feeder" for the BJP, he said, adding, "People join Congress to become a leader and then switch to BJP."

Congress has no agenda for Goa, the Delhi Chief Minister alleged.

Similarly, the workers and supporters of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) should know that their parties will not be forming a government in the state.

"What is the use of voting for such a party? Don't let votes be divided," he said.

While the MGP had joined hands with the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Congress has forged a tie-up with the GFP for the Assembly polls.

Kejriwal claimed that if the AAP comes to power in Goa, each family in the state will get financial benefits to the tune of Rs 10 lakh through various social welfare initiative over the next five years.

He said the BJP is openly claiming that they will form the government in the state even if it wins eight seats.

"Can anybody get more audacious than this?" he asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Aam Admi Party AAP Goa Elections Goa Elections 2022 Goa Polls 2022 Goa Polls Goa Assembly Elections Goa Assembly Elections 2022
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp