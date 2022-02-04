STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP is our biggest enemy: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee appealed to the regional parties to come together and defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Published: 04th February 2022 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee appealed to the regional parties to come together and defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Addressing an event, Mamata also targeted the Congress saying she feels bad when the party failed put up a fight against the BJP. 

The TMC supremo hit out at the saffron camp raising several issues ranging from Union budget and Pegasus spyware. ‘‘We wanted all the parties to come together against the BJP. But if someone (Congress) does not listen to us and stands away with their arrogance, we will walk alone,’’ she said.

Terming the Union budget as a ‘big bluff’, Mamata said the allocation to the MGNREGS had been reduced and the Centre was focusing more on diamonds than basic requirements for the people. ‘‘Can you imagine allocation for 100-days work has been reduced and nobody is protesting,’’ she said.

Raising the spyware issue, Mamata said if anyone protested against the government, the Pegasus spyware was used against. ‘‘The phones of Abhishek (Banerjee) and PK (Prashant Kishor were bugged.   They (the BJP) want everyone to live in fear. The people will rise against them,’’ she said. Expressing hope to spread footprint in other states, Mamata urged party leaders and workers ensure victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.  

Mamata Banerjee BJP Lok Sabha polls
Comments

