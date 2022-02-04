STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Fake Samajwadis' out to corner benefits for poor, don't let them come to power: PM Narendra Modi

Addressing a virtual rally directed at western UP constituencies, he urged people to keep 'history-sheeters' out, and instead create a 'new history'.

Published: 04th February 2022 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) of fielding anti-social elements in the assembly polls and said the "fake Samajwadis" will corner the benefits given by the Centre to the poor if they come to power.

Addressing a virtual rally directed at western UP constituencies, he urged people to keep "history-sheeters" out, and instead create a "new history". Modi focused on law and order and the government measures to help farmers at the virtual "Jan Chaupal". The PM asked people to come out in large numbers on polling day, and to "vote before you eat".

ALSO READ| Uttar Pradesh polls: 'CM Yogi Adityanath freed state from criminals', says Amit Shah

"Pehle matdaan, phir jalpaan," he said in Hindi, at his second virtual rally for UP in recent days. Polling in the first phase is on February 10. The virtual rally targeted voters in Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hapur, Aligarh and Noida.

He said that the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has dealt strongly with criminals and the mafias and if a government favourable to them comes to power, they would extract "revenge" from the people.

Modi highlighted the "double benefits" of the "double-engine government" over the last five years, referring to the BJP government both in the state and at the Centre during this period. "Till five years ago, these 'mafiawadis' did not allow the benefits of the Central schemes to reach the poor, Dalits and the backwards. Since they did not have a say in the Centre's schemes and could not commit corruption, they used to put brakes on them," Modi said.

"The opposition party is giving tickets to anti-social elements on the basis of which one of them can understand their future intentions. Hence, I request you to vote in large numbers. No matter how cold it may be, remember first you have to cast your vote, and then have your breakfast," he said.

ALSO READ| Bad weather: BJP cancels PM Narendra Modi's virtual rally in Uttarakhand

The prime minister claimed that the government had given a free hand to rioters and criminals, harming "daughters and sisters".

"The BJP declares that the rule of criminals (dabang) and rioters will not come back to UP. In the past five years, in order to establish the rule of law, almost 1.5 lakh people were inducted in the police. He said that the "fake Samajwadis" are keen to return to their previous incarnations - "from ration mafias to commission mafias, from contract mafias to mining mafias".

