STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Surgery is safe for Covid-19 patients infected with Omicron: Health Ministry

The government said that average age of hospitalisation was 44 during the third wave. During the second wave powered by Delta, this was 55 years.

Published: 04th February 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor conducting a surgery

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Surgery is safe for Covid-19 patients infected with Omicron, the government said on Thursday. Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry, said patients needing surgery should not worry and even C-section deliveries are safe. 

Quoting a recent All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) study, he said no complications or deaths during surgery and immediate postoperative period were seen. Fifty-three persons with Covid underwent surgery at AIIMS from December 20, 2021, to January 20, 2022. 

ALSO READ: Omicron mild? 1,300+ third Covid wave deaths reported in Kerala already

Agarwal said that of the 53, 17 survived, while four died. The deaths were primarily due to other causes and not linked Covid-19 infection. Agrawal said data indicates that unlike during the previous Covid-19 surge, surgeries are safe and not associated with chances of further complications or deaths.

The government said that average age of hospitalisation was 44 during the third wave. During the second wave powered by Delta, this was 55 years. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Balram Bhargava shared data from a study which covered 1,520 hospitalised patients, whose mean age was 44 years. It was found that 46 per cent of them had co-morbidities.

ALSO READ: Scientists analyse Omicron variant’s lineages, reasons behind its low severity

India numbers dip, cases high in Kerala 

New Delhi: Despite consistent decline in Covid cases, Kerala continues to record a high number of deaths and new cases. Addressing the weekly media briefing, Lav Agrawal, joint secretary in the health ministry, said: “There are areas where cases are increasing. Covid management strategies still need to be implemented because overall we are still seeing a high number of cases.” Among the eight states still recording a high number of active cases, Kerala contributes 24.68%.  The other states are Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. Agrawal said over 50,000 active cases are reported from these eight states, while 10,000-50,000 active cases are reported from 12 states.

ALSO READ: ‘Vaccination critical for opening up economy, Omicron casts a major shadow on tourism,’ says Economic Survey

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omicron COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown Surgery
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp