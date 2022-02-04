Surgery is safe for Covid-19 patients infected with Omicron: Health Ministry

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Surgery is safe for Covid-19 patients infected with Omicron, the government said on Thursday. Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry, said patients needing surgery should not worry and even C-section deliveries are safe.

Quoting a recent All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) study, he said no complications or deaths during surgery and immediate postoperative period were seen. Fifty-three persons with Covid underwent surgery at AIIMS from December 20, 2021, to January 20, 2022.

ALSO READ: Omicron mild? 1,300+ third Covid wave deaths reported in Kerala already

Agarwal said that of the 53, 17 survived, while four died. The deaths were primarily due to other causes and not linked Covid-19 infection. Agrawal said data indicates that unlike during the previous Covid-19 surge, surgeries are safe and not associated with chances of further complications or deaths.

The government said that average age of hospitalisation was 44 during the third wave. During the second wave powered by Delta, this was 55 years. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Balram Bhargava shared data from a study which covered 1,520 hospitalised patients, whose mean age was 44 years. It was found that 46 per cent of them had co-morbidities.

ALSO READ: Scientists analyse Omicron variant’s lineages, reasons behind its low severity

India numbers dip, cases high in Kerala

New Delhi: Despite consistent decline in Covid cases, Kerala continues to record a high number of deaths and new cases. Addressing the weekly media briefing, Lav Agrawal, joint secretary in the health ministry, said: “There are areas where cases are increasing. Covid management strategies still need to be implemented because overall we are still seeing a high number of cases.” Among the eight states still recording a high number of active cases, Kerala contributes 24.68%. The other states are Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. Agrawal said over 50,000 active cases are reported from these eight states, while 10,000-50,000 active cases are reported from 12 states.

ALSO READ: ‘Vaccination critical for opening up economy, Omicron casts a major shadow on tourism,’ says Economic Survey