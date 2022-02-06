STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Charanjit Singh Channi to be Congress CM face for Punjab polls: Rahul Gandhi

The other main contender for the party's CM face was Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, a Jat Sikh face.

Published: 06th February 2022 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi (Photo | PTI)

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's brother is among the rebels (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUDHIANA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday declared Charanjit Singh Channi as his party's chief ministerial face for the high-stakes Punjab Assembly polls.

Gandhi made this announcement while addressing a virtual rally here.

"People of Punjab said we need a CM from 'gareeb ghar' (poor family)," said Gandhi.

The party had taken feedback from its leaders and workers, and had also sought the opinion of the public on who should be its chief ministerial candidate through an automated call system.

Gandhi also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is not the PM but a "king".

Have you seen him helping anyone on roadside, he asks.

