Lata Mangeshkar's voice filled lives of every generation: Home Minister Amit Shah

The home minister said he considered himself fortunate to have received Mangeshkar's affection and blessings from time to time.

Published: 06th February 2022 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday condoled the passing away of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, and said her mesmerising voice filled the lives of every generation not only in India but across the globe.

Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at a hospital in Mumbai. "Lata didi, with her melodious and mesmerising voice, has filled the lives of every generation not only in India but all over the world with the sweetness of Indian music. It is not possible to put into words her contribution to the music world. Her death is a personal loss for me," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

The home minister said he considered himself fortunate to have received Mangeshkar's affection and blessings from time to time. "With her incomparable patriotism, sweet speech and gentleness, she will always be among us. I express my condolences to her family and countless fans. Om Shanti," he said.

Comments

