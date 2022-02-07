Attack on AIMIM chief: Shah requests Owaisi to accept Z category security

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday requested Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, to accept Z category security offered by the government after a recent attack on his car.

Making a statement in Rajya Sabha, Shah said that a government assessment has found that Owaisi still faces security threat, but the Hyderabad MP has refused to take the CRPF protection.

"As per the verbal information sent by Owaisi to us, he has refused to take security. I request Shri Owaisi through this House to take the security immediately and address our concern (about his safety)," Shah said in the Upper House.

He also told the House that the Ministry of Home Affairs has received a report from the state government.

"The central government has issued directions to provide security to Owaisi many times earlier also. Telangana Police and Delhi Police remained unsuccessful in providing security to Owaisi due to his unwillingness for that," the minister said.

About the security threat to Owaisi, he stated, "We have reassessed the security of Owaisi. We have provided (offered) him in Delhi with a bullet-proof car under all India level Z category security of Central Reserve Police Force on the basis of assessment."

Shots were fired at Owaisi's car on February 3, 2022 in Uttar Pradesh following which two persons were arrested and arms were also recovered.

Owaisi had reached Delhi safely after the incident.

Shah also informed the House that the AIMIM leader did not have a scheduled programme in Hapur and no prior information was sent regarding his visit to the district control room.

"Local police inspected the site of the incident and arrested two accused and also recovered two pistols and an Alto car "A forensic team is conducting an investigation at the site of the incident and the (recovered) vehicles.

Evidence is being collected.

"Uttar Pradesh Police is also interrogating the two accused. The law and order situation is normal in the district. They are on high alert," Shah also stated.