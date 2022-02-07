STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Diktat over legal rights of adopted children: Darul Uloom's portal banned

The NCPCR had asked the Saharanpur DM to probe the matter on a complaint by a local resident over the issue, he added.

By PTI

SAHARANPUR: The official website of the Islamic seminary Darul Uloom at Deoband in the Saharanpur district was banned on Monday.

The ban was imposed by District Magistrate Akhilesh Singh who had been asked by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights to probe into an alleged diktat over the issue of legal rights of adopted children on their parent's property, an official said.

Acting on the NCPCR's directive to investigate the matter, DM Singh imposed the ban on the Islamic seminary's official portal which had been carrying the diktat.

He imposed the ban pending the completion of enquiry by him, the official said.

