'Fake samajwadi's' dynastic policies' stopped river of development in UP', says PM Modi

Published: 07th February 2022 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi speaks while attending the Griha Pravesham program being held in Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

BIJNOR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the "river of development" had stopped in Uttar Pradesh before 2017 due to the dynastic approach of "fake samajwadis'.

Addressing a rally in Bijnor virtually, PM Modi praised the Yogi Adityanath government for developing all regions of the state equally without any discrimination.

The prime minister addressed the Bijnor rally virtually as he could not be physically present there due to bad weather.

He said the Yogi Adityanath government has paid over Rs 1.5 lakh crore sugarcane dues to farmers which is more than the money paid by earlier two governments in UP.

