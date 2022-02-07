STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven Army personnel hit by avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh

Official sources said on Monday that the Army personnel were part of a patrolling team and were hit by the avalanche on Sunday.

Published: 07th February 2022 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army jawan in Ladakh

Image for representation (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Seven Indian Army personnel are reported to have been struck by an avalanche in the high altitude area of Kameng sector in Arunachal Pradesh and search and rescue operations are underway to trace them, official sources said on Monday.

They said the Army personnel were part of a patrolling team and were hit by the avalanche on Sunday.

"Search and rescue operations are currently underway. Specialised teams have been airlifted to assist in rescue operations," said a source.

"The area has been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall since the last few days," it said.

Comments

