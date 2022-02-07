Union Home Minister Amit Shah urges AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to accept Z security

Shahid Faridi By

Express News Service

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday appealed to AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi to accept the Union government’s offer of Z category security as he continues to face high level of security threat.

"There is a threat to Owaisi's security...the government has decided to provide 'Z' category security (with a bullet-proof) car but Owaisi has refused. I request, through the members of the House, that he accept this cover," Mr Shah told Parliement today.

Briefing the House about the firing on Mr Owaisi’s car in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh last week, the home minister said that the government has offered the MP Z category security but he has refused to accept it. He said the AIMIM leader does not even have security from Andhra or Telangana police as he has refused the same.

Narrating the incident, Mr Shah said Hapur District magistrate had no prior knowledge of Mr Owaisi’s visit as he had no prescheduled event there. The home minister said "Owaisi had no prescheduled event in Hapur district, no information about his movement was sent to District Control Room beforehand. After the incident, he reached Delhi safely. Taking quick action two accused were arrested, two unauthorised pistols and an Alto car were recovered from them. The forensic team is doing a minute investigation of the car and the incident site, and home ministry has asked for the report".

On 3 February, 3-4 assailants fired shots at Asaduddin Owaisi's vehicle near the Chhajarsi toll plaza while he was heading to Delhi after campaigning in Kithaur in Meerut. As his car's tyres got punctured due to the bullets, he had to leave the site in another vehicle. Two accused - Sachin and Shubham - have been arrested and charged with an attempt to murder.

One of the accused Sachin Sharma has reportedly confessed to UP police that he had attempted to kill Owaisi on three earlier occasions. Sharma said that he had attacked Owaisi as 'he was a patriot' and Owaisi's statements were 'anti-India'.