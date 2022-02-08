STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

142,55,22,208 Covishield doses, 23,85,86,688 Covaxin doses administered till February 3, Rajya Sabha told

Bharati Pravin Pawar said according to the RGI, the estimated population of beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years is 7.4 crores for 2021-22.

Published: 08th February 2022 08:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R)

Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 142,55,22,208 doses of Covishield, 23,85,86,688 doses of Covaxin and 12,09,124 doses of Sputnik V have been administered to eligible beneficiaries till February 3, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Presently, Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V and ZyCovD supplied in the last week of January, are available under National COVID-19 Vaccination Programme after approval from the national regulator, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said.

As of February 3, 2022, a total of 89.73 crore (95.6 per cent) adult population aged 18 years and above have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 71.80 crore (76.5 per cent) have got both the doses, she said in a written reply.

The percentage of effectiveness claimed by two leading vaccine manufacturers are Covishield with 79.99 per cent efficacy in subjects with more than 12 weeks dosing interval and Covaxin 77.8 per cent efficacy, the minister said.

She further said adequate COVID-19 vaccines doses have been made available to states and Union Territories and there is no shortage of Covid-19 vaccine for the vaccination programme.

In response to a separate question, Pawar said according to the Registrar General of India, the estimated population of beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years is 7.4 crores for 2021-22.

Vaccination of children in the age group of 15-18 years has begun from January 3, 2022, across the country, she told Parliament.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Covishield Covaxin Coronavirus Latest Updates COVID 19 Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp