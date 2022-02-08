STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP, alliance partners want to build 'Nawan' Punjab: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the BJP and its alliance partners in the NDA always stood with Sikh traditions.

Published: 08th February 2022 08:32 PM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that BJP and the NDA government at the Centre aimed to create a 'Nawan Punjab.’ 

Addressing the first virtual rally for poll-bound Punjab for assembly segments of Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary constituencies in which 18 assembly segments fall, PM Modi, while referring to the 1984-anti-Sikh riots, alleged that the Congress indulged in the massacre of Sikhs. "But we got the guilty of genocide punished,” he said.

The Congress could not even keep Kartarpur Sahib in India while the BJP opened the way to Kartarpur. "The Congress could not even keep Kartarpur Sahib in India. But we opened the way to Kartarpur. We will form border area development authority in Punjab soon," he said.

Modi asserted that the BJP and NDA always stood with the Sikh traditions. "BJP always stands for the Sikh community. After some days, I'll visit Punjab to meet the people," he said.

ALSO READ | Punjab elections: BJP manifesto promises to waive debt of farmers, grant aid for landless

"BJP's goal is to create a 'Nawan Punjab.’ We have the vision and a track record of outstanding work. I especially want to appeal to the youth that this is the time to make the right decision and together we will build Nawan Punjab," he said.

"Today Punjab does not need hollow promises. It needs the honest intentions of the NDA government. Today Punjab needs modernization at every stage. This work is beyond the capacity of the Congress and those who have taken a task to convert Delhi into Jhuggi Jhompri,” said Modi while targeting the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Modi asked whether these elections are meant only for just forming a new government. “Are these elections only for making a chief minister? Are these elections for electing new ministers and new MLAs. No, these elections are for speeding up the state’s development and bring Punjab out of the situation of uncertainty,” he said.

He said the upcoming elections are for taking the state out of the situation of uncertainty and propelling development.

Without naming the AAP, Modi asked people to remain alert from such people and said that they made several speeches regarding the drug problem during the last elections in the state. "But they brought this problem to the youths of Delhi. Those people have again reached here and are wooing you for votes,” said Modi.

It was the BJP and its allies who are committed to the development of Punjab, the PM said while referring to 11 ‘Sankalps’ (commitments) recently made for the state.

