STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NIA arrests al-Qaeda operative for conspiracy to conduct blast in Lucknow

The NIA has arrested an al-Qaeda operative for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to carry out an IED blast, an official said.

Published: 08th February 2022 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 09:38 PM   |  A+A-

National Investigation Agency

National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The NIA has arrested an al-Qaeda operative for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to carry out an IED blast here, an official said on Tuesday.

Tawheed Ahmad Shah, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, was arrested on Monday, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case was registered by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in July last year in Gomtinagar police station against the accused who had entered into a conspiracy for recruiting members for the global terrorist organisation al-Qaeda's affiliate Ansaar Gajwatul Hind (AGH) and for committing terrorist acts in Lucknow, the NIA official said.

Earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested five accused in the case against whom a charges sheet was filed last month.

Tawheed was the mastermind of the conspiracy for recruitment and to commit terrorist acts in the name of AGH, including procurement of arms, ammunition and explosive materials to be used for attacks in Uttar Pradesh, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIA Al Qaeda Lucknow
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp