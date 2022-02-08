STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Omicron is dominant COVID variant in country: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviy said that the current surge of COVID-19 cases in the country is showing a sustained declining trend since January 21.

Published: 08th February 2022 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Omicron variant is the dominant variant in the country presently and the current surge of COVID-19 cases in the country is showing a sustained declining trend since January 21, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

With the reporting of Omicron, a highly mutated variant of SARSCoV-2 virus and its classification as a Variant of Concern (VoC) by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Union Ministry of Health revised its 'Guidelines for international arrivals', Mandaviya said in a written reply. "Omicron variant is the dominant variant in the country presently. The current surge of COVID-19 cases in the country is showing a sustained declining trend since January 21, 2022," he said.

Following a risk based approach, provisions for mandatory pre-departure and post arrival RT-PCR testing on day 8th of arrival and a mandatory home quarantine for 7 days have been made in the present guidelines for all international travellers to India.

ALSO READ| DGCI gives nod to SII's proposal to manufacture vaccine against omicron for test, analysis

The Ministry of Health continues to provide technical guidance for managing various aspects of COVID-19 including containment and surveillance, testing, clinical management protocols, post-COVID sequale, etc., the minister said.

The clinical management protocols have also been disseminated under the Ministry of Health's Center of Excellence initiative for all states in collaboration with AIIMS, Delhi and Indian Medical Association.

Besides regular review meetings at the level of Union Health Minister with all relevant stakeholders including subject experts, review meetings with states and UTs through video conferencing have been conducted regularly to review preparedness and response measures to address COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

States and UTs have been advised to undertake several activities which include strict monitoring of International travellers in the community, contact tracing of positive individuals and follow up for 14 days, genome sequencing of positive samples through INSACOG Labs in a prompt manner, continued monitoring of areas where cluster of positive cases emerge and further strengthening of COVID-19 testing infrastructure.

They have been advised to ensure preparedness of health infrastructure (availability of ICU, oxygen supported beds, ventilators, etc.,) and upgrading health infrastructure under ECRP-II including in rural areas and for pediatric cases, commissioning all PSA plants, ensuring COVID-19 vaccination for the eligible population and ensuring adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour.

ALSO READ| Expert views to be taken on COVID vaccine for children below 15: Mansukh Mandaviya

The Union Health Ministry continues to provide support to states and UTs to enhance preparedness and response capacities against COVID-19 and other public health emergencies. Funding support is also provided to states and UTs through National Health Mission, State Disaster Response Funds (SDRF) and Emergency COVID-19 Response and Preparedness packages.

Under ECRP Phase II, a package of Rs.23,123 crore (with Rs.15,000 Cr as Central Component) has been approved. Of this, as on 31st January 2022, funds to the tune of Rs 7245.95 crore have been released to states and UTs as part of central component to strengthen health infrastructure to manage any surge in cases, Mandaviya stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mansukh Mandaviya Rajya Sabha COVID19 Coronavirus Omicron variant WHO Union Health Ministry
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp