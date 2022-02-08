Students wearing hijab, saffron shawl creates high drama at Udupi college

By Express News Service

UDUPI: High drama and tension prevailed outside Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) College in Udupi after Hindu students arrived wearing saffron turbans and shawls to counter the students who arrived wearing the hijab.

The Muslim students demanded that they should be allowed to wear the hijab inside the classroom.

The college authorities rushed to the entrance and made attempts to convince the students.

Muslim students demanded that they be allowed inside for exams. They refused to enter the classroom without the Hijab stating that they have been wearing it since childhood and rules cannot be implemented midway.

The college had conveyed to the students on Monday that they are in the process of implementing the dress code.

Students' division at clear display

The hijab row appears to have divided the students clearly and was evident on Tuesday at MGM College, Udupi.

As the college authorities had announced on Monday stating that the hijab will not be allowed inside the classroom, Muslim girls continued to wear it.

However, the high drama prevailed in front of the college gate when some boys objected and wore a saffron shawl.

Police intervened and tried to calm the situation by dispersing the crowd.

Meanwhile, at Kundapur, the hijab row subsided considerably as the college had declared a holiday today.