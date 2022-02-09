STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann demands compensation for farmers who died during protest

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Mann also demanded withdrawl of cases against the farmers who participated in the protests.

Published: 09th February 2022 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 10:15 PM

AAP leader Bhagwant Mann

AAP leader Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: AAP member in Lok Sabha Bhagwant Mann, chief ministerial face of the party in Punjab, on Wednesday demanded compensation for farmers who reportedly died during the year-long protests against the three farm laws.

Speaking in Punjabi, he said since the farms laws have been withdrawn, the government should give compensation to the families of over 700 farmers who reportedly died during the protests.

He also demanded payment of certain bonus dues pending from the state government to cane farmers of Punjab.

