STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Armymen trapped in Arunachal dead

The personnel were part of a patrol group. The incident occurred in the high altitude area of Kameng sector in Tawang in the frontier state.

Published: 09th February 2022 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  Seven Army personnel, who got trapped in an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, lost their lives. Confirming it, Assam’s Tezpur-based defence spokesman Lt Colonel Harsh Wardhan Pande said the bodies of the victims had been retrieved.

The personnel were part of a patrol group. The incident occurred in the high altitude area of Kameng sector in Tawang in the frontier state. The area, located at an altitude of 14,500 feet, had witnessed inclement weather with heavy snowfall. 

The search and rescue operations, including airlifting of specialised teams by the army, were launched immediately after the incident. “The search and rescue operations have now been concluded. Bodies of all seven individuals have been recovered from the avalanche site. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, all seven have been confirmed deceased,” the defence spokesman said.

The army, air force and police personnel were involved in the search and rescue operations. When reports last came in, the bodies were being moved from the avalanche site to the nearest army medical facility for further formalities.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed shock over the loss of the soldiers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, among other leaders condoled the deaths. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Army personnel Arunachal Pradesh Avalanche Death Lt Colonel Harsh Wardhan Pande
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp