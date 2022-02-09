STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP's 'double engine delivery' is zero, Congress will form govt in Goa, says Sachin Pilot

He said the Congress will achieve a thumping majority in Uttarakhand and Punjab too which also go to the polls shortly

Published: 09th February 2022 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PANAJI: Alleging that the BJP's 'double-engine' delivery is zero, Congress leader and former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot has asserted that the Congress is going to form a government in Goa with full majority.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji along with Dinesh Gundurao, who is the Congress leader in charge of the Goa elections, on Wednesday, Pilot said, “Many political parties are contesting this assembly election. However, their motive to divide the votes of Congress will not bear fruit. We are heading towards a clear majority in Goa. Our government will be transparent and will deliver whatever is promised.”  

The Congress stands with the people of Goa on all issues and for the future of the state, he said, adding that young people are looking out for opportunities and growth besides a sustainable ecosystem where they could lead a better life.

He said the Congress will achieve a thumping majority in Uttarakhand and Punjab too which also go to the polls shortly. "Even in Goa, the party will get a majority as its campaign is getting a tremendous response for fielding new faces," he said.

"The BJP promised to double the income of farmers and reduce fuel prices but failed to handle the economy. The BJP failed miserably to deliver during the Covid times," he said.  

Hitting out at the BJP government in Goa for failing to resume mining in the state, he said many people across the coastal state lost their jobs due to the suspension of mining activities. Pilot alleged that the BJP also intends to implement three linear projects to help crony capitalist friends of its top leaders.

