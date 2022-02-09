STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Border village wants basic amenities

Thapliyalkheda village in Champawat on the India-Nepal border with 250 voters is still stuck in the previous century.

Published: 09th February 2022 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

SSB jawans keep a watch at India-Nepal border from a classroom. (Photo | Vineet Upadhyay)

SSB jawans keep a watch at India-Nepal border from a classroom. (Photo | Vineet Upadhyay)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

THAPLIYALKHEDA/UTTARAKHAND:  Voters of border areas from the districts of Pithoragarh, Udham Singh Nagar, Champawat, Uttarakashi and Chamoli in Uttarakhand want basic facilities. Roads, mobile-internet connectivity, electricity, water remain problems. Uttarakhand shares 350 km of border with China and 275 km with Nepal.

Thapliyalkheda village in Champawat on the India-Nepal border with 250 voters is still stuck in the previous century. Village head Mohan Singh said, “Successive governments have failed to do anything. We don’t have basic facilities and depend on Nepal to sell our farm produce.” Interestingly, residents of the village were granted voting rights only in 1998.

Locals say the border is highly porous. Only in 2001, when the SSB took charge, did the situation improve. Most of the amenities, including rechargeable solar lights are provided by SSB. Ironically, Tanakpur power plant is just 9 km from the village.

Women travel for hours to graze cattle, fetch water and collect wood and fodder. Most of the residents work as daily wagers on farm lands. Salt, which costs Rs 20 per kilo, has to be bought for Rs 100. Villagers are compelled to use Nepalese SIM cards due to poor network.

State government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal said, “Our government has done a lot of work to build infrastructure and provide mobile-internet connectivity.” Congress has promised health services and medicine delivery using drones. “We have done more for the people than BJP,” said former CM Harish Rawat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Border village Basic facilities Thapliyalkheda village Uttarakhand
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp