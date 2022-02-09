STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'China-nirbhar': Rahul's dig at Modi government over 'Statue of Equality'

Gandhi's attack comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a 216-foot statue of Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad.

Published: 09th February 2022 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 11:05 PM

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Taking a swipe at the government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the Statue of Equality, inaugurated by the prime minister recently, is "Made in China".

"Statue of Equality is Made in China. 'New India' is China-nirbhar?" Gandhi tweeted.

The Modi government has initiated campaigns like Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India and Vocal for Local with the aim of making India self-reliant in every sector.

Gandhi's attack comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a 216-foot statue of Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad and highlighted the 11th Century saint's message of equality of all.

Ramanujacharya promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living, including faith, caste and creed.

Speaking in Lok Sabha during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Gandhi had alleged that small and medium industries and the unorganised sector which contribute to 'Make in India' have been destroyed under this government.

"You keep talking about Made in India, Made in India. Made in India is not possible anymore. You have destroyed 'Made in India'. You need to support small and medium industries, otherwise 'Made in India' is not possible. Small and medium industries are the only ones who can create jobs."

"You keep talking about Made in India, Start-Up India, etc. And joblessness is only increasing. We had taken 27 crore people out of poverty. You have thrown 23 crore people back into poverty," Gandhi said.

