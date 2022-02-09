STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Corruption case: CBI quizzes aides of Anil Deshmukh in Mumbai prison

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), led by a deputy superintendent of police, has been questioning the duo since Monday and will continue to record their statements on Thursday as well.

Published: 09th February 2022 08:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 08:51 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The CBI, probing the allegations of corruption against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, has been recording the statements of his ex-aides Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde at the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

Palande had served as the personal secretary of Deshmukh and Shinde as his assistant (PA).

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), led by a deputy superintendent of police, has been questioning the duo since Monday and will continue to record their statements on Thursday as well, the official said.

Palande and Shinde were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing a money laundering case against Deshmukh.

They are currently lodged in the Arthur Road jail in judicial custody.

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had last March alleged that Deshmukh, who was heading the state home department at that time, had given a target to select police officers in Mumbai to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars.

Deshmukh had denied the allegations.

The CBI had lodged an FIR after conducting a preliminary enquiry against Deshmukh following the order of the Bombay High Court last April.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjeev Palande Kundan Shinde CBI Anil Deshmukh
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp