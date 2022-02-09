COVID cases drop below 500 for third consecutive day in Mumbai; fatalities jump to nine

By PTI

MUMBAI: On the third day in row, Mumbai reported less than 500 coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

However, the number of fatalities due to the infection jumped to nine, a day after recording only one COVID-19 death, as per the bulletin released by the city civic body.

With the detection of 441 fresh cases, the overall tally of cases has risen to 10,52,617 in Mumbai.

The COVID-19 death toll has jumped to 16,676, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) bulletin said.

On Monday, Mumbai had logged 356 COVID-19 cases- the lowest daily rise after December 21, 2021 when the third wave of the pandemic started.

The day before the city had recorded 447 cases and only one fatality.

Mumbai's case positivity rate now stands at 1.16 per cent, the BMC said, adding that Mumbai is now left with 4,096 active cases.

Of the 441 new cases, 85 per cent or 376 patients are asymptomatic.

In the last 24 hours, only 65 patients were hospitalised and 24 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 37,800 tests were conducted in Mumbai in the last 24 hours, 3,000 more than Monday, taking the number of samples tested so far to 1,56,51,624, it said.

With 1,115 COVID-19 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries in Mumbai has jumped to 10,29,006.

Mumbai's case recovery rate now stands at 98 per cent.

The doubling rate now stands at 840 days, while the overall growth rate stood at 0.08 per cent between February 2 and February 8, the bulletin said.

Currently, 1,267 of the total 36,991 hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, it said.

Mumbai is free of containment zones in slums and chawls, as per the bulletin.

When the third wave of the pandemic, mainly driven by the Omicron variant, was at its peak, Mumbai had recorded the highest 20,971 cases on January 7.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 7,142 new coronavirus positive cases, 1,035 more than the day ago, while the death toll rose by 92 to reach 1,43,247, the health department said.

The state had on Tuesday recorded 6,107 COVID-19 cases, 329 less than on Monday, and 57 deaths linked to the infection.

With the fresh cases, the state's cumulative infection count rose to 78,23,385.

The overall recovery count in Maharashtra grew to 75,93,291 after 20,222 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 82,893 active cases, the department said in its bulletin.

No new cases of the Omicron variant of the virus were reported during the day.

The coronavirus fatality rate in the state is 1.83 per cent, while the recovery rate is 97.06 per cent, it said.

Currently, 5,78,076 people are in home isolation and another 2,396 in institutional quarantine.

With 1,37,042 coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of swab samples examined so far in Maharashtra rose to 7,59,05,676, it said.

The Pune administrative region recorded 2,398 new cases, followed by Nashik (972), Nagpur (1,266), Mumbai (966), Akola (673) Aurangabad (294), Kolhapur (276) and the Latur region (297), it added.

Each administrative region comprises multiple districts.

Of the 92 fatalities, the Pune region reported 35, followed by 23 in Mumbai region, 11 in Nashik, seven in Kolhapur, six each in Latur and Nagpur, while Akola reported four deaths.

No death was reported from Aurangabad circle.

The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total positive cases 78,23,385; fresh cases 7,142; death toll 1,43,247; recoveries 75,93,291; active cases 82,893; total tests 7,59,05,676.