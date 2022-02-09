STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Exercise due diligence: NMC advises students seeking MBBS admissions in China

The apex medical body advised students to refer to Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) Regulations before applying or planning to seek admission in any institutions in China.

Published: 09th February 2022 09:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 09:44 PM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has advised students seeking admission to MBBS programmes in China or other foreign institutions to "exercise due diligence" in choosing where to pursue medical education from, starting that it does not recognize or approve courses done only by online mode.

The apex medical body advised students to refer to Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) Regulations before applying or planning to seek admission in any institutions in China or other foreign institutions.

In an official notice issued on Tuesday, the NMC said it has come to the notice of Ministry of External Affairs that few universities in People's Republic of China have started issuing notices for admission to MBBS programmes for the current and upcoming academic years.

"In this context, any prospective student needs to be aware that the Government of People's Republic of China has imposed strict travel restrictions in the wake of COVID-19 and suspended all visas since November 2020.

"A large number of international students including Indian students have not been able to return to China to continue their studies due to these restrictions," the notice read.

Thus far, there has been no relaxation in the restrictions, the NMC stated.

Further, the Chinese authorities have conveyed earlier that courses will be conducted online.

"As per the extant rules, National Medical Commission does not recognize or approve medical courses done only by online mode. In view of the above, students are advised to exercise due diligence in choosing where to pursue medical education from," the Commission said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Medical Commission MBBS Foreign Medical Graduate Examination
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp