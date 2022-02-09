STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FB & Instagram yet to unblock handles of Army’s Chinar Corps

The official Facebook and Instagram accounts maintained by the Indian Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps have been blocked for more than a week, sources said on Tuesday.

Published: 09th February 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The official Facebook and Instagram accounts maintained by the Indian Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps have been blocked for more than a week, sources said on Tuesday. A source confirmed to this newspaper on Tuesday, “Our official accounts on Facebook and Instagram have been blocked for 10 days.”

Indian Army created the pages on Facebook and Instagram to negate the lies and propaganda related to the situation in the valley by communicating the Army’s side on them. Another source confirmed that a response was received evening on Tuesday and the company declined to unblock the accounts. 

The general policy followed by the two social media websites to remove a page is when it does not follow the rules and regulations laid by the company or if people report about it.

