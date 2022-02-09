STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Haryana government transfers 21 IAS, 3 HCS officers

The Haryana government issued transfer and posting orders of 21 IAS officers and three HCS officers with immediate effect.

Published: 09th February 2022 01:32 AM

Transferred



By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government on Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders of 21 IAS officers and three HCS officers with immediate effect, an official statement said.

Among the IAS officers who have been shuffled is Yash Garg, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, who has been posted as the Secretary, Haryana Public Service Commission.

Jind DC Naresh Kumar has been posted as the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Karnal, and District Municipal Commissioner, Karnal.

Dhirendra Khadgata, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Ambala, and District Municipal Commissioner, Ambala, has been posted as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar, District Municipal Commissioner, Yamunanagar.

Ajay Singh Tomer, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar and District Municipal Commissioner, Yamunanagar, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Sirsa.

Nishant Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Karnal, Chief Executive Officer, Karnal Smart City Ltd.

Karnal and Additional CEO, Drone Imaging & Information Systems of Haryana Ltd (DRIISHYA) has been posted as the Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram.

Virender Kumar Dahiya, Director, State Transport and Special Secretary, Transport Department, has been posted as the Deputy Commissioner, Jind.

Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Sirsa, has been posted as the Deputy Commissioner, Karnal, Chief Executive Officer, Karnal Smart City Ltd and Additional CEO, Drone Imaging & Haryana Ltd (DRIISHYA).

S N Roy, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Forests and Wildlife Department and Environment & Climate Change Department has been posted as ACS, Archives, Archaeology and Museums Departments.

Mahavir Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, School Education Department has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Sports & Youth Affairs Department, in addition to his present duties.

AK Singh, Principal Secretary, Public Health Engineering Department, Sports and Youth Affairs Department, has been posted as the Principal Secretary, Public Health Engineering Department, Forests and Wildlife Department, and Environment and Climate Change Department.

Pankaj Yadav, Commissioner, Rohtak Division, and Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi, has been posted as the Managing Director, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd.

Wazeer Singh Goyat, Secretary, Haryana Human Rights Commission, has been posted as the Director General and Secretary, Higher Education Department, Director General and Secretary, Haryana Technical Education Department, and the Secretary, Haryana Human Rights Commission.

Sanjay Joon, Commissioner, Faridabad Division and Special Commissioner, Health and Nutrition, Mewat Area, and Chairman, Mewat Development Agency, Nuh, has been posted as the Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi, in addition to his present duties.

Bhupinder Singh, Secretary, Haryana Public Service Commission, has been posted as te Managing Director, Haryana Medical Services Corporation Ltd.

Geeta Bharti, Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Haryana, Secretary, Cooperation Department and Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, has been posted as the Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Haryana.

Ashwani Malik, Divisional Officer (Civil) and Additional Collector, Samalkha, has been posted as the Sub Divisional Officer (Civil) and Additional Collector, Panipat, in addition to his present duties.

