Instagram restores page of Indian Army's Chinar Corps; Facebook in process

After the issue of Instagram and Facebook taking off the pages was highlighted, the social media website got in touch with the officials at the Kashmir-based XV Corps.

Published: 09th February 2022 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 11:50 PM   |  A+A-

Army jawans rush towards encounter site in the Pinjora area of Shopian, in south Kashmir

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: After blocking for over a week, social media giant Instagram restored the handle of Chinar Corps, the Indian Army's strategically located formation in the Kashmir valley, while Facebook has assured a timely solution, officials said here on Wednesday.

After the issue of Instagram and Facebook taking off the pages was highlighted, the social media website got in touch with the officials at the Kashmir-based XV Corps, popularly known as Chinar Corps, following which the Instagram page, having around four lakh followers, was restored this morning.

The company had objected to some of the posts, alleging that they were against the rules laid down.

After e-mail interactions with the technical team of Facebook, the Instagram account was restored while the account on Facebook would be restored soon after all the material from the previous handle was shifted to a new handle, the officials said.

On Tuesday, a senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, had said that the matter had been taken up with authorities concerned in Facebook, but there had been no response from their side.

The pages on Facebook and Instagram were created to negate the lies and propaganda flowing from across the border and also to apprise people of the real situation in the Kashmir valley, the official said.

There was no official reaction from Facebook.

