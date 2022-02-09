STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JD(U) gets Rs 100 crore donation in 15 days

The ruling Janata Dal (United) in Bihar has received Rs 100 crore as donation over the last fortnight, announced JD(U) state chief Umesh Kushwaha on Tuesday.

Published: 09th February 2022 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

JD(U) state chief Umesh Kushwaha. (Photo: Twitter/ Umesh Singh Kushwaha)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  The ruling Janata Dal (United) in Bihar has received Rs 100 crore as donation over the last fortnight, announced JD(U) state chief Umesh Kushwaha on Tuesday. Kushwaha said the huge amount donated to the party fund by leaders, supporters and workers showed the popularity of Chief Minister 
Nitish Kumar. Overwhelmed with huge response, the JD(U) state chief exuded confidence that party would be able to get Rs 300 crore as donation by March end. “The process of collection of donation is transparent and it will come to public domain,” he said.

The party will submit details of donations received from leaders, workers and supporters of the party to the Election Commission of India at the appropriate time, which will facilitate people to access the details, said the state chief. 

Kushwaha said the party had also appealed to people to donate to JD(U) benevolently during membership drive. The donation collection touching Rs 100 crore in 15 days, however, did not augur well for the main opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party circles.

RJD MLA Bhai Birendra described the huge amount collected as donation by JD(U) as ‘kala dhan’ (black money). “There is an attempt to convert black money into white money,” he alleged. 

BJP state leaders, however, preferred to keep silent on the issue.

