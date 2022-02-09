STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lok Sabha Speaker unhappy with MPs chatting with each other while standing during proceedings

Published: 09th February 2022 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 11:12 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Unhappy with members talking to each other while standing in the Lok Sabha chamber when proceedings are in progress, Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said he would name such MPs in future.

He said members talking to each other while standing in different corners of the chamber for a few seconds is understood, but if they do so for more than 10 seconds, he would name them.

"I am giving this direction," he said.

He observed that members standing in different corners are often seen talking to each other for long durations.

If a member is named by the Chair, he or she could be asked to leave the House for the day.

Parliamentary sources said the Speaker made the remarks to drive home the point that members should maintain decorum of the House.

Om Birla
