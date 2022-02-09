STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra: Women throw ink at Amravati municipal commissioner Pravin Ashtikar

Amravati municipal commissioner Pravin Ashtikar

Amravati municipal commissioner Pravin Ashtikar (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

AMRAVATI: At least three women threw ink on Amravati municipal commissioner Pravin Ashtikar on Wednesday when he was inspecting the "leaky" underpass in Rajapeth area of the city, prompting civic officials and employees to go on a flash strike demanding the arrest of the trio.

Amravati Municipal Corporation (AMC) PRO Bhushan Pusatkar said that some activists of Yuva Swabhiman Party (YSP) had called up the civic chief in the morning complaining of leakages in the underpass.

They again called up the commissioner saying Badnera MLA and YSP chief Ravi Rana will be visiting the spot, the PRO said. When the commissioner reached the spot, three women activists rushed to him and threw ink at him.

Later, civic officials and security guards rushed the commissioner to his vehicle. The process to lodge a police complaint is underway, the PRO said.

