Maya’s charm wanes, rift among BSP support base 

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

MEERUT/MUZAFFARNAGAR: It is no less than an irony that many people irrespective of their political leanings in western Uttar Pradesh recall the Mayawati government’s tenure as one of the best but a large chunk of her core supporters are looking to vote for other parties as they don’t see the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) as a prime contender this time.

Behenji’s low-profile is being talked about even after she rubbished it during her first rally in Agra last week as a conspiracy by opponents to create confusion. The people from her own community are confused and some sections say they are thinking it is better to vote for a good candidate if the BSP candidate looks on a weak wicket or is not from the Jatavs.

There is a sizeable Dalit population in 58 constituencies that will poll on February 10. There is a feeling that the Dalit vote — both among Jatavs and non-Jatavs — is expected to be split this time, though Jatavs in several villages are keeping their cards close to the chest. It could also provide some cushion to the BJP in the Jat-Muslim dominated areas where farmers are upset with the party.

“Whatever people may say, Mayawati was one of the best CMs. She did good work for every community to maintain law and order, curb crime and ensure that district authorities address our issues in time. This time, she is not in her true form and keeping low or if there is some back-channel deal (with BJP),” says Chaudhary Gyanendra Singh, a farmer, from Bhanu village in Shamli.

There is also a caste difference in mind among high caste voters when asked why they would not vote for Mayawati, who is also a Jatav, a community that dominates the Scheduled Caste in the state. “She is a Harijan, how can we vote for her,” says Vijender Baliyan, a Jat from Shahpur in Muzaffarnagar.

Others feel the party lost its steam as Mayawati “started selling tickets for crores” and that made her give tickets to rich, who otherwise were not worthy to win. “We are committed to her. However, if there is another candidate from our community, who is likely to win, then people may vote for him out of compulsion,” says Sunil Jatav, a carpenter in Siwal Khas constituency of Meerut.

Mayawati ruled UP four times but her party is on a downward trajectory since 2012. The BSP with 206 seats formed a majority government in 2007 but came down to 80 in 2012 and 19 in 2017. Her vote share, however, remained intact as her core Jatav votes remained with her.