STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Modi bats for new Punjab, takes potshots at AAP, Congress

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance aims to create a ‘Nawan Punjab’, PM Narendra Modi said as he took on the Congress and the AAP on the pitch of development.

Published: 09th February 2022 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance aims to create a ‘Nawan Punjab’, PM Narendra Modi said as he took on the Congress and the AAP on the pitch of development. In his first Punjab virtual rally for 18 Assembly segments of Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib, Modi said the Congress could not keep Kartarpur Sahib in India. The NDA government, he said, managed to open a corridor.

Modi referring to the 1984 riots alleged that the Congress indulged in the massacre of Sikhs. ‘‘But we got the guilty of genocide punished.” Modi asserted that the BJP and the NDA always stood with the Sikh traditions. ‘‘BJP always stands for the Sikh community. After some days, I’ll visit Punjab to meet people. BJP’s goal is to create a ‘Nawan Punjab.’ We have the vision and a track record of outstanding work. I especially appeal to the youth that this is the time to make the right decision and together we will build 
Nawan Punjab.’’

“Today Punjab does not need hollow promises. It needs NDA’s honest intentions. Punjab needs modernisation at every stage. This is beyond the capacity of the Congress. And also of those who have taken a task to convert Delhi into Jhuggis,” he said in a swipe at the AAP.

In its manifesto released on Tuesday, the BJP promised to entirely waive off the debt of all farmers with less than five acres of land-holdings in the northern state. Besides, the party also promised ‘Mehnat Da Pakka Mull’ under which the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers growing fruits, vegetables, pulses, and oilseeds will be guaranteed as part of the Central Government’s MSP extension programme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance Nawan Punjab PM Narendra Modi Punjab virtual rally
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp